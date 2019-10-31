Here’s a list and map of wildfires burning around Southern California

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — The strongest Santa Ana wind event of the season so far helped fuel a number of brush fires burning around Southern California this week, including new blazes that ignited early Thursday.
Here’s a list of the incidents firefighters are battling.
Hillside Fire in San Bernardino:
The Hillside Fire was reported about 1:40 a.m. Thursday along Highway 18 at Lower Waterman Canyon, in the northern end of the city.
Size: 200 acres
Containment: 0%
Evacuations: Areas north of 50th Street between Highway 18 and Mayfield Avenue
Structures Damaged/Destroyed: At least six homes
46 Fire in Jurupa Valley
The 46 Fire broke out about 12:40 a.m. Thursday along the 5400 block of 46th Avenue. The flames spread to Riverside after jumping over the Santa Ana River.
Size: 300 acres
Containment: 0%
Evacuations: South of Limonite Avenue; West of Crestmore Road; East of Van Buren Boulevard; North of the Santa Ana Riverbottom
Structures Damaged/Destroyed: At least three homes and two outbuildings
Cause: Possibly ignited by a car that caught fire during a pursuit
Easy Fire in Simi Valley
The Easy Fire broke out about 6:10 a.m. Wednesday near Easy Street and Los Angeles Avenue.
Size: 1,723 acres
Containment: 10%
Evacuations: Lifted
Structures Damaged/Destroyed: At least two structures
Cause: Under investigation
Getty Fire in Brentwood area
The Getty Fire was reported at about 1:30 a.m. Monday in the 1800 block of North Sepulveda Boulevard.
Size: 745 acres
Containment: 39%
Evacuations: Tigertail Road at Deerbrook Lane to Chickory Lane, Stonehill Lane, Lindenwood Lane, Sky Lane, Canna Road, Chickory Lane, Bluestone Trace to Bluegrass Way, Bluestone Trace, Bluegrass Lane, Bluegrass Way
Structures Damaged/Destroyed: 12 homes destroyed, five homes damaged
Cause: Likely a tree branch that fell on some power lines during high winds
Hill Fire in Jurupa Valley
The Hill Fire erupted in the area of Granite Hill Drive and Pyrite Street around 10 a.m. Wednesday
Size: 628 acres
Containment: 30%
Evacuations: Lifted
Structures Damaged/Destroyed: 2 homes damaged
Cause: Under investigation
Fire in Fullerton
The small blaze ignited just before 8 p.m. in the Orange County city of Fullerton in the area of Gilbert Street and Castlewood Drive.
Size: 11 acres
Containment: 100%
Evacuations: Lifted
Structures Damaged/Destroyed: 0
Cause: Investigators are trying to determine whether a flare gun found near the fire’s ignition sparked the blaze
Tick Fire in the Santa Clarita area
The Tick Fire broke out about 1:24 p.m. on Oct. 24 in the 31600 block of Tick Canyon Road in Agua Dulce and spread to Santa Clarita.
Size: 4,615 acres
Containment: 100%
Evacuations: Lifted
Structures Damaged/Destroyed: 29 total, including 24 homes; 46 total, including 40 homes
Cause: Under investigation
Dexter Fire in Riverside
The Dexter Fire was reported about 11:40 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Ladera Lane and Indian Hill Road and threatened homes in downtown Riverside.
Size: 30 Acres
Containment: 0%
Evacuations: Lifted
Structures Damaged/Destroyed: None reported
Cause: Under investigation
