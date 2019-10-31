Here’s a list and map of wildfires burning around Southern California

Embers fly off a tree during the Hillside fire in the North Park neighborhood of San Bernardino, California on October 31, 2019. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — The strongest Santa Ana wind event of the season so far helped fuel a number of brush fires burning around Southern California this week, including new blazes that ignited early Thursday.

Here’s a list of the incidents firefighters are battling.

Hillside Fire in San Bernardino:

The Hillside Fire was reported about 1:40 a.m. Thursday along Highway 18 at Lower Waterman Canyon, in the northern end of the city.

Size: 200 acres

Containment: 0%

Evacuations: Areas north of 50th Street between Highway 18 and Mayfield Avenue

Structures Damaged/Destroyed: At least six homes

46 Fire in Jurupa Valley

The 46 Fire broke out about 12:40 a.m. Thursday along the 5400 block of 46th Avenue. The flames spread to Riverside after jumping over the Santa Ana River.

Size: 300 acres

Containment: 0%

Evacuations: South of Limonite Avenue; West of Crestmore Road; East of Van Buren Boulevard; North of the Santa Ana Riverbottom

Structures Damaged/Destroyed: At least three homes and two outbuildings

Cause: Possibly ignited by a car that caught fire during a pursuit

Easy Fire in Simi Valley

The Easy Fire broke out about 6:10 a.m. Wednesday near Easy Street and Los Angeles Avenue.

Size: 1,723 acres

Containment: 10%

Evacuations: Lifted

Structures Damaged/Destroyed: At least two structures

Cause: Under investigation

Getty Fire in Brentwood area

The Getty Fire was reported at about 1:30 a.m. Monday in the 1800 block of North Sepulveda Boulevard.

Size: 745 acres

Containment: 39%

Evacuations: Tigertail Road at Deerbrook Lane to Chickory Lane, Stonehill Lane, Lindenwood Lane, Sky Lane, Canna Road, Chickory Lane, Bluestone Trace to Bluegrass Way, Bluestone Trace, Bluegrass Lane, Bluegrass Way

Structures Damaged/Destroyed: 12 homes destroyed, five homes damaged

Cause: Likely a tree branch that fell on some power lines during high winds

Hill Fire in Jurupa Valley

The Hill Fire erupted in the area of Granite Hill Drive and Pyrite Street around 10 a.m. Wednesday

Size: 628 acres

Containment: 30%

Evacuations: Lifted

Structures Damaged/Destroyed: 2 homes damaged

Cause: Under investigation

Fire in Fullerton

The small blaze ignited just before 8 p.m. in the Orange County city of Fullerton in the area of Gilbert Street and Castlewood Drive.

Size: 11 acres

Containment: 100%

Evacuations: Lifted

Structures Damaged/Destroyed: 0

Cause: Investigators are trying to determine whether a flare gun found near the fire’s ignition sparked the blaze

Tick Fire in the Santa Clarita area

The Tick Fire broke out about 1:24 p.m. on Oct. 24 in the 31600 block of Tick Canyon Road in Agua Dulce and spread to Santa Clarita.

Size: 4,615 acres

Containment: 100%

Evacuations: Lifted

Structures Damaged/Destroyed: 29 total, including 24 homes; 46 total, including 40 homes

Cause: Under investigation



Dexter Fire in Riverside

The Dexter Fire was reported about 11:40 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Ladera Lane and Indian Hill Road and threatened homes in downtown Riverside.

Size: 30 Acres

Containment: 0%

Evacuations: Lifted

Structures Damaged/Destroyed: None reported

Cause: Under investigation

