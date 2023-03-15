(KTXL) — Multiple helicopters were broken into and one was operated before crashing on Wednesday morning at the Sacramento Executive Airport, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Police say that they received several reports of multiple helicopters being broken into early Wednesday morning.

Officers that responded found a helicopter with major damage that “appeared to have been operated,” police said in a statement.

The damaged helicopter was left on its side and is a Bell 429 model, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

A further investigation showed that when the helicopter crashed it also damaged several other helicopters.

The FAA said that it is not yet known how many people were in the helicopter at the time of the crash.

There are currently no reported injuries from the crash and no one is in custody, police said.

The airport is located in South Sacramento, along Freeport Boulevard and Blair Avenue, and primarily serves smaller aircraft.

“This investigation is in its early stages and this information is preliminary as detectives work to learn exactly what occurred,” the statement continued.

This article will be updated.