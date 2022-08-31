Shot of a side view portrait of a sad woman push button digital thermostat at house and sweating suffering a heat stroke

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Excessive heat waves starting from Thursday and continuing until the Tuesday after Labor Day will stress the energy grid, warned the California Independent System Operator (ISO).

According to meteorologists, temperatures will start rising to triple digits on Wednesday intensifying through the holiday weekend until the week after Labor Day.

Experts warn that this is likely to be the most extensive heat wave in the west so far in 2022.

Officials say the peak electricity load has been projected to exceed 48K megawatts (MW) on Monday, considered the highest of the year. As power grid conditions may worsen, Californians are being asked to conserve energy voluntarily via Flex Alerts over the holiday weekend.

On Flex Alert days, consumers are urged to reduce energy use from 4-9 p.m. which is when the system is most stressed because electricity demand is higher and there is less solar energy available.

During this time consumers should:

Set thermostats to 78 degrees or higher

Avoid using large appliances and E-Vehicles charging

Turn off all the unnecessary lights

Keep curtains and blinds close to keep cool the space

These steps can prevent more drastic measures like rotating power outages.

Additionally, Restricted Maintenance Operations (RMO) have been scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 31 until Tuesday, Sept. 6, from noon to 10:00 p.m. each day, due to high loads and temperatures across the state. During this time, participants are ordered to avoid maintenance work to ensure all generation and transmission lines are in service.