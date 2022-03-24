REDWOOD CITY (KRON) – Scott Peterson’s fight for a new trial resumes this morning as he and his attorneys will continue to claim he didn’t get a fair trial.

He was convicted in 2004 for killing his wife Laci and their unborn child Connor.

Peterson’s attorney claims juror Richelle Nice tried to be on the jury, as she did not disclose to the court before the trial began that she was a victim of domestic abuse.

Nice claims she didn’t think she was a victim of domestic abuse, despite filing a temporary restraining order against her boyfriend’s ex girlfriend as well as allegedly beaten by her boyfriend while she was pregnant in 2001.