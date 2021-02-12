Health providers may vaccinate Californians age 16-64 with certain health conditions starting March 15

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — California health care providers will soon be able to use their “clinical judgment” to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to people 16-64 who may have health conditions that put them at a higher risk of catching the disease and dying from it.
The announcement was made by Friday by Dr. Mark Ghaly, California Health & Human Services Agency Secretary, during a call with reporters. The policy would take effect on March 15 and cover people with certain health conditions and disabilities against the coronavirus.
In a bulletin sent to health care providers, a list of health conditions outlined by the state for vaccine eligibility include:
- Cancer, current with debilitated or immunocompromised state
- Chronic kidney disease, stage 4 or above
- Chronic pulmonary disease, oxygen-dependent
- Down syndrome
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant
- Pregnancy
- Sickle cell disease
- Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies (excludes hypertension)
- Severe obesity (Body Mass Index ≥ 40 kg/m2)
- Type 2 diabetes mellitus with hemoglobin A1c level greater than 7.5%
Also, according to the state, people with developmental or other high-risk disabilities can get vaccinated if:
• They’re likely to develop severe life-threatening illness or death from COVID-19 infection.
• Getting COVID-19 will limit the person’s ability to receive ongoing care or services vital to their well-being and survival.
• Getting adequate and timely COVID-19 care will be particularly challenging as a result of the individual’s disability.
The state’s bulletin says the list of eligible conditions is subject to change.
