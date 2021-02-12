Health providers may vaccinate Californians age 16-64 with certain health conditions starting March 15

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — California health care providers will soon be able to use their “clinical judgment” to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to people 16-64 who may have health conditions that put them at a higher risk of catching the disease and dying from it.

The announcement was made by Friday by Dr. Mark Ghaly, California Health & Human Services Agency Secretary, during a call with reporters. The policy would take effect on March 15 and cover people with certain health conditions and disabilities against the coronavirus.

In a bulletin sent to health care providers, a list of health conditions outlined by the state for vaccine eligibility include:

Cancer, current with debilitated or immunocompromised state

Chronic kidney disease, stage 4 or above

Chronic pulmonary disease, oxygen-dependent

Down syndrome

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease

Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies (excludes hypertension)

Severe obesity (Body Mass Index ≥ 40 kg/m2)

Type 2 diabetes mellitus with hemoglobin A1c level greater than 7.5%

Also, according to the state, people with developmental or other high-risk disabilities can get vaccinated if:



• They’re likely to develop severe life-threatening illness or death from COVID-19 infection.

• Getting COVID-19 will limit the person’s ability to receive ongoing care or services vital to their well-being and survival.

• Getting adequate and timely COVID-19 care will be particularly challenging as a result of the individual’s disability.

The state’s bulletin says the list of eligible conditions is subject to change.

