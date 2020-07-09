KSEE24 RESCAN /
KSEE24 has officially switched frequencies. You must rescan your TV if you use an antenna. Call 559-222-2411 Option 3 for more info.

Health officials say Tahoe tourism led to spike in COVID-19 cases

California

by: Jessica Mensch

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — Public health officials in El Dorado County suspect tourism is a major factor behind an alarming increase in COVID-19 cases in the Lake Tahoe area.

Waves of tourism keep South Lake Tahoe afloat.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

“We decided just to get out of the house, get moving around for the first time since everything started,” visitor Julie Ussery said.

Ussery’s family was on their first vacation from Marysville since the pandemic began, trying to stay safe.

“Exercise the social distancing even at our hotel, wearing the masks inside,” she said. “We’ve been very cautious.”

But public health officials say that hasn’t been the case for all visitors. 

“They have cabin fever and they’re coming to visit and they may not even know they are carriers of COVID-19. They are leaving their virus with the residents of Tahoe,” county spokeswoman Carla Hass said.

COVID-19 cases in El Dorado County have more than doubled over the last three weeks, reaching 264 confirmed cases. Half of those are in South Lake Tahoe, even though the community only represents 17% of the county’s population. 

“If Tahoe was its own county, then yes, it would have surpassed the threshold that the state requires when it decides to put a county on the watch list,” Hass told FOX40.

The recent spike also doesn’t take the Fourth of July crowds into account. Infections from the holiday weekend likely won’t be shown in the data for another week because of a lag in testing, according to the county.

So, the county is considering upping restrictions without an order from the state.

The board of supervisors will have an emergency meeting Thursday to look at potentially reinstating a travel ban to the basin or banning indoor dining and some activities.

“All the tools in our toolkit are being considered,” Hass said.

But tourists hope others will follow mask and distancing requirements so they can come back and enjoy Tahoe’s crystal clear waters.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.