Half of pending tests in California are in Kern County, according to official health data

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The number of pending tests continues to rise in Kern County at an alarming rate. Half of all the pending tests in California are from Kern County, according to data from local and state health departments.

3,619 people in Kern County are waiting for to hear if they have COVID-19, according to Kern Public Health. That’s 91 more people than the day before. Across the state, 7,200 people, including in Kern, are waiting for their results. Local health officials say they find it hard to believe Kern has half of the state’s pending tests total but they have not provided additional information to disprove the number.Public health officials did provide insight on why it may take longer for pending tests to be processed.

“There are a couple of factors that contribute to the pending tests category,” said Michelle Corson, spokeswoman for Kern Public Health. “Our data relies on how quickly and thoroughly laboratories report information to our department. Negative tests are not necessarily sent to us immediately and our paperwork submitted to our department could be incomplete. In these cases, our staff needs to make contact with the lab for results or missing information and that can take time.”