Gwen Stefani is more than “Just a Girl,” she’s now a part of Hollywood history.

The “Orange County Girl” received the 2,764th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday afternoon.

“Gwen Stefani is the pride and joy of California!” stated Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “Not only is she an acclaimed singer/songwriter and performer, Gwen is also a talented fashion designer and cosmetics mogul.”

Speakers included record label executive Jimmy Iovine, music pioneer Irving Azoff and husband, country star, Blake Shelton.

Shelton reflected on when he first met Stefani back in 2014. He said she would show up to “The Voice” in a black minivan with car seats in the back. She didn’t have security, as she walked in with two young boys and a baby- but her sons acted like security.

(L-R) Kingston Rossdale, Gwen Stefani, Apollo Rossdale, Blake Shelton and Zuma Rossdale attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony Honoring Gwen Stefani on Oct.19, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

“It was clear to me that she was a mother, first and foremost, over anything else in the world. That was her number one job,” he said. “But today, it’s nice to see her honored for her side project, which is being one of the biggest stars in the world.”

Stefani was clearly emotional by his speech and when it was her turn to speak, she was still taken aback by the honor.

“This is insane!” she told the roaring crowd. “Never in my wildest dreams did I ever think, this girl right here from Orange County, would have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. It just doesn’t make sense to me.”

She then looked at Iovine and asked “Jimmy! What are we doing?”



The No Doubt frontwoman then told the story of when she first met the founder of Interscope Records decades ago at a showcase.

“You said ‘In six years, you’re going to be a star.’ And I said ‘six years, that’s just weird!’ Like, ‘in six years I’m going to be pregnant with my fifth child. I won’t be doing music.'”

Then she revealed Iovine was a soothsayer of sorts.

“Six years on the dot ‘Don’t Speak’ was number one around the world and he was right!”

She credited Iovine for even having a music career then thanked Azoff for giving her her “second chapter” as a judge on “The Voice.”

Stefani noted that if she hadn’t met Azoff, she wouldn’t have had to opportunity to be a part of the singing competition and ultimately meet Shelton whom she called her “best friend.”

The Anaheim native gave her brother Eric a shout-out for teaching her how to write songs and how to be original.

“It’s because of you, we had No Doubt and I will always look up to you,” she said.

She then called her three sons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, her “biggest blessings.”

“I can’t believe I get to be your mom,” she said. “I’m so proud of you guys.”

To add to the “Hella Good” day, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced today as Gwen Stefani Day.

“Gwen Stefani, the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a star on the boulevard. Forever, perfectly together. Now tell me Gwen, wouldn’t that be sweet,” Steven Nissen, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce, declared.

Stefani’s star is placed appropriately adjacent to Amoeba Music on Hollywood Boulevard.