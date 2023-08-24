The suspected gunman who killed three people and wounded six others at a popular Orange County biker bar was identified Thursday morning as John Snowling, a retired police officer from the City of Ventura. Snowling was killed in a shootout with law enforcement.

The gunfire erupted around 7:05 p.m. at Cook’s Corner, located at 19152 Santiago Canyon Road in Trabuco Canyon.

Multiple people called 911 to report shots fired, and deputies from the Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene within minutes, according to Orange County Undersheriff Jeff Hallock.

When deputies arrived, emergency dispatchers reported the sounds of gunshots could be heard on their radios.

At an 11 p.m. press conference Wednesday, Hallock said several deputies entered the property and were confronted by the suspect.

Multiple deputies opened fire, and the suspect was fatally shot. Hallock could not confirm if deputies struck the gunman, although he admitted it was “safe to assume” that was the case.

Photos posted to social media showed a chaotic and bloody scene inside the popular bar.

Paramedics from the Orange County Fire Authority responded to assist the Sheriff’s Department and transported six people to the hospital, five of whom required treatment for gunshot wounds.

Four people, including the gunman, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Los Angeles Times reported Wednesday night that Snowling went to the bar to target his estranged wife. It was unclear if she was one of the three victims who died at the scene.

The six injured victims were being treated at Providence Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, the hospital announced. Two of the patients were in critical condition, while the other four were listed as stable Wednesday night.

No law enforcement officers or fire personnel were injured, officials added.

Brian Fennessy, chief of the Orange County Fire Authority, called the shooting a tragic incident that “weighs heavily on our community and the first responders and our hearts go out to all those involved.”

Hallock could not confirm if the shooting was related to domestic violence as some have speculated but said dozens of witnesses still needed to be interviewed.

Cook’s Corner is a famous motorcycle pitstop located about six miles northeast of Lake Forest. The bar was built in 1884 and has hosted a number of high-profile visitors, including film stars and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Hallock described Cook’s Corner as a “beloved” business that is incredibly important to the Trabuco Canyon community.

“Cook’s Corner is a staple in south Orange County,” Hallock said during the Wednesday news conference.

The “About” section on the bar’s website highlights its history and importance to the Southern California biker community, as well as its resiliency in surviving natural disasters and economic turmoil.

“We’ve experienced major earthquakes, forest fires, floods, recessions and other disasters,” the website read. “We’ve gotten through all of them and came out stronger.”