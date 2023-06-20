(KRON) — A group of bicyclists rode onto the northbound lanes of Interstate 580 in Hayward on Monday, the California Highway Patrol said. The CHP got a call at 2:35 p.m. regarding several bicyclists riding northbound on San Miguel, north of Castro Valley Boulevard.

Shortly after, the group rode into 580 west, the CHP said. By the time CHP units arrived, the cyclists had exited the freeway and entered the city.

The CHP warned against bicyclists riding into the freeway.

“We would like to use this incident as a very serious warning that the freeway is NOT a safe place for pedestrians or bicyclists,” the CHP said. “Not only are motorists driving at freeway speeds, they’re not expecting to encounter a pedestrian or bicyclist on the freeway! These elements together are a recipe for disaster.”

“Listen, we’re all for an eco-friendly ride…we just don’t want it to be your last,” the CHP concluded. “Stay safe…and stay off the freeway.”