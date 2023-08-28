Donald Trump became the first former president to have his mugshot taken on Thursday, and the image has quickly become a viral sensation.

Within days of the photo’s release, it was plastered all over shirts, posters, mugs and even beverage coolers.

And while some merchandise is for sale on Trump’s Save America fundraising committee website, others are making their own custom shirts featuring the now-infamous mugshot.

California’s own Green Day, the alternative band known for their songs “Boulevard of Broken Dreams” and “Basket Case,” is one of the groups that have joined in on the viral merchandising trend.

As a play on their 1997 album “Nimrod,” which features two men with their faces obscured by a yellow circle bearing the word “nimrod” on it, Green Day adapted the shirt to feature Trump’s mugshot instead, with his face obscured by the same yellow “nimrod” circle featured on the original cover.

Proceeds from the shirt will be donated to the Greater Good Music charity, which is helping bring food to those affected by the Maui wildfires.

The shirt became available for 72 hours on Saturday, leaving fans with just one day left to purchase the limited-edition item, which costs $35.

Additionally, Los Angeles-based rapper YG, known for his song “FDT” which disses Donald Trump, also released shirts featuring Trump’s mugshot. (Note: The shirt contains an expletive on it).

Trump’s campaign says that he has raised over $7 million since he was booked in Fulton County, Georgia on Thursday.

To donate to those affected by the Maui wildfires, click here.