Grass fires burning in Bay Area near Carquinez Bridge, I-80 closed

VALLEJO (KRON) — Two fires are burning Sunday morning in Vallejo and Crockett on opposite sides of the Carquinez Bridge.

All evacuation orders have been lifted in the town in Crockett as crews gain an upper hand on the Sky Fire.

As of 12:24 p.m., the 200-acre Sky Fire burning in Crockett is now 50% contained.

The fires have shut down Interstate 80 in both directions between Highway 4 and I-780.

Eastbound I-80 traffic is now being diverted to Highway 4 toward Martinez.

The Cummings Skyway is also closed at Crockett Boulevard because of the fire, the CHP said.

The highway patrol first reported the Vallejo fire around 9:07 a.m.

That fire, named the Glen Cove Fire, is burning near homes in the Glen Cove area of Vallejo.

The first fire jumped the freeway over toward Crockett, causing the second fire on the Contra Costa County side.

The second fire has been named the Sky Fire and is burning 200 acres, CAL Fire said.

Evacuations were underway south of Pomona Street in Crockett because of the fire.

An evacuation warning was also in place for the entire town of Crockett.

An evacuation center is open for affected residents at the Hercules Swim Center at 2001 Refugio Valley Road.

>> Interactive Evacuation Map

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.