BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Grapevine is back open and California Highway Patrol escorts are beginning southbound and northbound, according to CHP and Caltrans.

We have now begun escorting north and southbound I-5 traffic. Drive safely and patiently, continuing to watch your speed and following distances. pic.twitter.com/H7YLih3rha — CHP Fort Tejon (@CHPFortTejon) December 30, 2021

Update: southbound I-5 through the Grapevine is OPEN to traffic with CHP escorts. Northbound lanes expected to open by 3:45 p.m. https://t.co/4h5lSAbwK8 — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) December 30, 2021

The pass will reopen, but expect delays over the pass, CPH said. CHP is also asking drivers to keep monitoring the weather and roadway conditions.

CHP will begin by escorting drivers over the grapevine.