Here’s everything we know about Sunday night’s ‘mass casualty’ shooting in Fresno

Governor Newsom and state schools superintendent visit elementary school impacted by PG&E outage

California

SHINGLE SPRINGS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Governor Gavin Newsom and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond will visit Blue Oak Elementary School in Shingle Springs today to meet with administrators, teachers and students who were impacted this week by PG&E’s Public Safety Power Shutoff.

Blue Oak Elementary lost power on Monday and, thanks to quick action from school leaders, teachers and parents, the school stayed open for instruction. School staff and volunteers used backup generators, established effective communication lines and dedicated staff to a fire watch.

