SACRAMENTO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Governor Gavin Newsom will provide an update on the state’s response to wildfires as the Creek Fire has, at last count, burned nearly 144,000 acres with no containment.

He is also expected to discuss the state’s response to COVID-19. The news conference is scheduled to begin at 12:00 noon.

