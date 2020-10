California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks to the press in the spin room after the sixth Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season co-hosted by PBS NewsHour & Politico at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California on December 19, 2019. (Photo by AGUSTIN PAULLIER/AFP via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday will talk at the opening of a new laboratory in Los Angeles County which will “dramatically increase the state’s COVID-19 testing capacity, reduce test turnaround time and create hundreds of new jobs.”

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.