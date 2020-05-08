Gov. Newsom signs order to send mail-in ballots to all California voters

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Friday that requires all 20.6 million registered California voters will receive mail-in ballots for the November general election over potential COVID-19 concerns.

“Elections and the right to vote are foundational to our democracy,” Newsom said. “No Californian should be forced to risk their health in order to exercise their right to vote.”

Voters who may still need access to in-person voting opportunities, like individuals with disabilities, individuals who speak languages other than English, individuals experiencing homelessness, and others, will still be able to vote in-person.

The governor’s office will work with the Legislature and the Secretary of State to determine requirements for how in-person voting opportunities and hammer out details for the November election while preserving public health and giving county elections officials needed flexibility.

“Mail-in ballots aren’t a perfect solution for every person,” Newsom said. “I look forward to our public health experts and the Secretary of State’s and the Legislature’s continued partnership to create safer in-person opportunities for Californians who aren’t able to vote by mail.”

