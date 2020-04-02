Gov. Newsom signs order restricting water shutoffs to homes and small businesses during COVID-19 pandemic

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Thursday that restricts water shutoffs to homes and small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

The order protects consumers who may not be able to pay for their water service from shutoffs.

“This executive order will help people who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic by ensuring they have water service,” Newsom said. “Water is critical to our very lives, and in this time, it is critically important that it is available for everyone.”

Prior to the order, over 100 public and private water systems across the state have voluntarily suspended water shutoffs for non-payment as a result of COVID-19.

The order also restores water for occupied residences that may have had their water shut off as of March 4, which is when Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency due to the coronavirus.

