Gov. Newsom signs law paving way for inmates to become professional firefighters

FILE- Inmate firefighters arrive at the scene of the Water fire, a new start about 20 miles from the Apple fire in Whitewater, California on August 2, 2020. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images – FILE)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law Friday that allowed inmate firefighters in California to have their records cleared, making a path for them to become professional firefighters once they are released from prison.

The bill, AB 2147, allows nonviolent offenders who have fought fires as members of the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s fire camps to have their records expunged, allowing individuals leaving the camps to seek employment and further training.

Overall, there are approximately 3,100 inmates currently working at fire camps across the state. Out of those, about 2,200 are fire-line qualified inmates according to the CDCR.

Newsom, through a Twitter post, said the state’s inmate firefighter program is decades-old and has long needed reform.

“Inmates who have stood on the frontlines, battling historic fires should not be denied the right to later become a professional firefighter,” he said.

BREAKING: Gov. Newsom signs law allowing inmate firefighters in California to have records expunged, clearing the way for them to become professional firefighters once they are released from prison. — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) September 11, 2020

All inmates receive the same entry-level training that Cal Fire’s seasonal firefighter receives in addition to ongoing training received from the state throughout the time they are in the program.

While gaining experience and qualifications on the fire lines, many formerly incarcerated firefighters struggle to obtain licenses and employment due to their criminal records, the Governor’s Office said.

Under the new law, formerly incarcerated individuals who fought fires can file a petition in county court to expunge their records and waive parole time, which opens career pathways in emergency response and other fields.

California has scrambled over recent years to field enough prison fire crews as their numbers dwindled while the state released lower-level inmates. Thousands more were released early as the state responded to the coronavirus pandemic.

CA’s inmate firefighter program is decades-old and has long needed reform.



Inmates who have stood on the frontlines, battling historic fires should not be denied the right to later become a professional firefighter.



Today, I signed #AB2147 that will fix that. pic.twitter.com/15GJ7Gijt7 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 11, 2020

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.