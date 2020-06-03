Gov. Newsom signs executive order on new in-person voting rules for November election amid pandemic

FILE – In this June 5, 2018, file photo, voters mark ballots at a polling place in the library at the Robert F. Kennedy Elementary School in Los Angeles. Californians start voting Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in a high-profile Democratic presidential primary that has no clear front-runner. For the first time, Californians can register to vote on election day at the polls. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Thursday requiring counties to provide three days of early voting and provide vote-by-mail ballot drop-off sites to allow consolidated voting locations ahead of the November general election amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The move by Newsom follows an executive order signed in May that required mail-in ballots to be sent to all California voters in the general election.

The governor’s executive order requires counties to provide three days of early voting starting the Saturday before election day and requires ballot drop-box locations be available between Oct. 6 and Nov. 3.

The order also allows counties to consolidate voting locations, with at least one voting location per 10,000 registered voters.

The polling places open for early voting would be open for at least eight hours each day up to election day and be open from 7 a.m. until the 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday Nov. 3.

Newsom’s order requires at least one vote-by-mail ballot drop-off location per 15,000 registered voters and “not less than two vote-by-mail ballot drop-off locations regardless of the number of registered voters.”

The drop-off locations are required to be fully accessible to the public for at least 12 hours each day between Oct. 6 and Election Day.

You can read Newsom’s executive order here.

