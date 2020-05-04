Gov. Newsom says some business may reopen this week

YUBA CITY, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says the state will move into the second phase of his reopening plan as early as this week, allowing lower-risk workplaces to resume operations with modifications to help prevent spread of the coronavirus.

The plan outlined Monday includes a range of retailers that would be permitted to reopen, including clothing stores, sporting goods and florists.

It did not immediately include dine-in eating at restaurants and reopening of offices, which were in previously stated Phase 2 plans.

Newsom says a key consideration for entering Phase 2 is the ability for health authorities to test and conduct contact tracing of infections.

