Gov. Newsom has ‘confidence’ additional $300 in unemployment is coming next month

VACAVILLE, California (KTXL) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday gave clarity on whether President Donald Trump’s Aug. 8 executive order boosting unemployment benefits by $300 will become a reality for Californians.

“I have confidence we’ll be able to get that out early next month. So hopefully today — the latest tomorrow — I’ll put up at the date that we expect those dollars to be made available to millions of Californians,” said Newsom — who was visiting a wildfire evacuation center in Vacaville.

That still leaves those Californians $300 short of previous pandemic padded benefits.

Since Congress hasn’t been able to come to an agreement, Trump’s plan allows states to provide an additional $100 in unemployment help. Newsom says California can’t afford it.

“The state does not have $2.8 billion of money that has an appropriate it on a monthly basis to absorb that. I don’t know a state in the country that can do an additional hundred,” Newsom said.

The governor told Fox 40 — a sister station of both KSEE24 and CBS47 — he was stopping by to get a sense of how sheltering processes were working — trying to balance the needs of tens of thousands fleeing spreading fires while trying to stop COVID-19 from doing the same. Add that to flex alerts and record temperatures, and the governor says speaking at the final night of the Democratic National Convention was off the table.

“My responsibilities are here and not in a political frame,” Newsom said. Though he wouldn’t get details about how exactly he came to be removed from the schedule.

“So how did that play out did you tell them you wouldn’t be able to do it?” asked a reporter.

“I won’t even get into the details, but I won’t be on that stage tonight”

Regarding who he would send to the US Senate in Kamala Harris’s place if she and former Vice President Joe Biden are elected in November:

We get through the election then I can worry about those things right now we’re dealing with mother nature‘s fury we got to keep people safe and healthy that’s my immediate focus. California Gov. Gavin Newsom

