Gov. Newsom gives outline for lifting virus closures

California

by: ADAM BEAM, Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has revealed an outline for lifting coronavirus restrictions in the nation’s most populous state.

Newsom he wants to see hospitalization numbers flatten and decline before he begins rolling back state-at-home orders. But he said things won’t look the same when the state reopens.

He said waiters at restaurants will likely be wearing masks and gloves. And he said public schools could stagger the times when students arrive to maintain social distancing.

California has been under a statewide stay-at-home order since March 19. Since then, more than 2 million Californians have filed for unemployment benefits.

