Gov. Newsom expected to announce guidance regarding school reopening amid COVID-19 pandemic

SACRAMENTO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — California Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to discuss whether or not schools will be allowed to re-open for in-person instruction this fall in a news conference Friday.

This guidance comes as Clovis Unified School District has decreed that students will be returning to classrooms.

Meanwhile Visalia Unified has chosen a hybrid of remote and at-school classes.

The news conference is expected to begin at 12:00 P.M.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.