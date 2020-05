SACRAMENTO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom to give daily COVID-19 briefing and meet with a small business owner to discuss how businesses are adapting to reopen while continuing to preserve public health.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at noon.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.