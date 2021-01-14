Gov. Newsom calls in National Guard to secure State Capitol

SACRAMENTO (KRON) — Amid heightened security concerns following the deadly Capitol riots last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom is calling on the National Guard to help secure the State Capitol.
In a statement Thursday, Newsom revealed several additional security actions ahead of the upcoming Inauguration.
This includes the deployment of 1,000 California National Guard personnel to protect the State Capitol.
Meanwhile, a six-foot fence has since been erected at the State Capitol.
In a press conference earlier this week, Newsom said, “I can assure you we have heightened, a heightened level of security as it relates to some concerns.”
