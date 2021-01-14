Gov. Newsom calls in National Guard to secure State Capitol

SACRAMENTO (KRON) — Amid heightened security concerns following the deadly Capitol riots last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom is calling on the National Guard to help secure the State Capitol.

In a statement Thursday, Newsom revealed several additional security actions ahead of the upcoming Inauguration.

This includes the deployment of 1,000 California National Guard personnel to protect the State Capitol.

Meanwhile, a six-foot fence has since been erected at the State Capitol.

A look outside the California Governor’s side of the state Capitol, where a six foot fence wraps around the entrance, along with a handful of CHP officers.



This fence will be up around the entire building by this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/NnamOxHgyb — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) January 14, 2021

In a press conference earlier this week, Newsom said, “I can assure you we have heightened, a heightened level of security as it relates to some concerns.”

Heightened security at California's State Capitol, this is just a small sample of what I saw within the first 5 mins of arriving. pic.twitter.com/Isegt1uFCD — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) January 12, 2021