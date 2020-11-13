Gov. Newsom asks judge to hold off on ruling that would limit executive power

California

by: Ashley Zavala

Posted: / Updated:

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – A judge will now decide whether to grant a request from Governor Gavin Newsom in the court case questioning his power and authority amid the pandemic.

The Sutter County judge preliminarily decided to limit the governor’s executive power in the coronavirus-related state of emergency.

This decision is set to be finalized Friday.

On behalf of the governor, Attorney General Xavier Becerra filed a motion, requesting she hold off on finalizing that decision for at least two weeks.

State Assemblyman Kevin Kiley (R – Rocklin) says he wonders what the governor has in mind for the next two weeks.

“The judge sided with us, so for the governor to say now he needs to delay for two weeks or however many weeks is unnecessary and it should go into effect immediately,” Kiley said.

Kiley is one of two Republican lawmakers who sued the governor, claiming he overstepped his boundaries of power during the pandemic state of emergency.

He says he’s confident the judge will keep her decision but expects the governor to appeal.

“We are very confident that our case will stand up on appeal, that we’re prepared to take this if it goes all the way to the California Supreme Court. We think the facts are on our side and the case is on solid legal ground,” Kiley said.

The governor did not comment Thursday.

State leaders are expected to give another COVID-19 update before the end of the week.

