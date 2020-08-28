Gov. Newsom announces massive overhaul on the system for reopening industries

The monitoring list is being replaced with a 4-tier system

SACRAMENTO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced a massive overhaul to the system that determines what industries can open and under what modifications amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Newsom ordered restaurants and bars to close back down back on July 1 after there was a spike in new COVID-19 cases. Salons, barbershops, and gyms closed down shortly thereafter.

The system that defined what can be open was the county monitoring list — on which dozens of counties reside — including Fresno, Tulare, Madera, Merced, and Kings counties.

That is being replaced with a new, 4-tier system that is color-coded and defines a range of severity.

The tiers will be defined by a county’s case rates and test positivity, and the tiers will determine at what capacity indoor operations can run — if any.

Widespread: Most non-essential indoor business operations are closed. Outdoor only with modifications.

New Cases are more than 7 per 100,000 residents daily.

are more than 7 per 100,000 residents daily. Positivity Rates of more than 8%

Substantial: Some non-essential indoor business operations are closed. Open indoor with modifications — indoor activities maximum capacity is 25%

New Cases are 4-7 per 100,000 residents daily.

are 4-7 per 100,000 residents daily. Positivity Rates of 5-8%

Moderate: Some business operations are open with modifications. Open indoor with modifications — indoor activities maximum capacity is 50%

New Cases more than 1-3.9 per 100,000 residents daily.

more than 1-3.9 per 100,000 residents daily. Positivity Rates of 2-4.9%

Minimal: Most business operations are open with modifications.

New Cases less than 1 per 100,000 residents daily.

less than 1 per 100,000 residents daily. Positivity Rates of less than 2%

Counties can only move one tier at a time when they meet new criteria, and assessments will be done weekly. There will be a 21-day mandatory wait time between moves.

Counties that move up a tier but then fail to maintain that tier’s criteria will be moved back a tier.

Despite much of the region is listed as being in the “Widespread” tier, the state’s website says that indoor operations at barbershops, salons, and nail salons can open with modification starting Monday. It wasn’t clear what those modifications were since the “Widespread” tier doesn’t account for any indoor operations.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated.

