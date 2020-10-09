Gov. Newsom announces Homekey awards

SACRAMENTO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – California Governor Gavin Newsom, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and others held a news conference Friday to announce the fourth round of Homekey award recipients.

Homekey is California’s initiative to provide long-term housing to the homeless. Los Angeles-area leaders will join Newsom to “highlight Southern California projects and discuss the program’s impact on local efforts to tackle homelessness.”

