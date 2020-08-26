Gov. Newsom alludes ‘new phase,’ modified re-openings to be announced Friday

SACRAMENTO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — In the last couple minutes of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s news conference on Wednesday, he dropped some hints of new re-openings and a “new phase” that will be announced Friday.

“It is about time for us to now move into a new phase,” Newsom said.

Newsom said they will announce new modified re-openings “in a much more prescribed way than we’ve seen in the past — in a different way than we’ve seen in the past.”

