Gov. Gavin Newsom to address homelessness, mental health in annual State of the State speech

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s governor is expected to call for better mental health care to help the state’s huge homeless population when he addresses one of the state’s most pressing problems in his second State of the State speech.

The number of people living on California’s streets jumped 16% last year.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom recently said he wants to change the state’s behavioral health system to help address the problem.

It would involve taking a broader approach to address not just mental well-being but also interrelated physical challenges such as drug and alcohol abuse or poor diet and exercise.

Newsom’s address is set for mid-morning Wednesday in the ornate Assembly Chambers. 

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know