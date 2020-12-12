Gov. Gavin Newsom goes viral by giving updates on TikTok

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Gov. Gavin Newsom is now providing updates on TikTok, the video-sharing app.

His account (@gavinnewsom) has about 26,500 followers, and his introductory video already has more than 620,000 views.

The intro video features a clip of the Newsom asking questions about how the COVID-19 vaccine is packaged.

The second video is a breaking news update where Newsom shares that 327,000 doses of the vaccine are on their way to California.