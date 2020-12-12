Gov. Gavin Newsom goes viral by giving updates on TikTok

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Gov. Gavin Newsom is now providing updates on TikTok, the video-sharing app.
His account (@gavinnewsom) has about 26,500 followers, and his introductory video already has more than 620,000 views.
The intro video features a clip of the Newsom asking questions about how the COVID-19 vaccine is packaged.
The second video is a breaking news update where Newsom shares that 327,000 doses of the vaccine are on their way to California.
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.