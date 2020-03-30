COVID-19 Information

Gov. Gavin Newsom announces ‘major initiative’ to surge California‘s health care workforce

SACRAMENTO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a “major initiative” to surge California‘s health care workforce on Monday.

“Newsom will join California health care workers on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19 and announce a major initiative to surge California‘s health care workforce,” the governor’s office said. “He will also provide an update on California’s response to the pandemic.”

