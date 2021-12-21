Goodbye Staples Center: Crypto.com Arena signage is up

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) – Whether you’ve gotten used to the idea of Staples Center becoming Crypto.com Arena or not, the signage both inside and outside of the iconic sports and entertainment facility has changed.

Lakers, Clippers, Kings and Sparks fans are now greeted by blue Crypto.com Arena signs and banners as they arrive downtown.

Inside the building, signage has been updated in the backstage tunnel area and the aisle signs have all been changed from red to blue.

Crypto.com, a cryptocurrency platform and exchange headquartered in Singapore, is paying $700 million to rename the building.

The name change becomes official Dec. 25, when the Lakers host the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA’s annual Christmas Day basketball game.

