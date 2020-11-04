‘Golden State Killer’ starts serving multiple life sentences at Central Valley prison

Joseph James DeAngelo, charged with being the Golden State Killer, appears in Sacramento County Superior Court in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, March 12, 2020. Superior Court Judge Steve White approved prosecutors’ request to take more DNA samples from DeAngelo, over the objections of his defense attorneys. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

KERN COUNTY, California (NBC) — Seventy-four year old Joseph James DeAngelo arrived at North Kern State Prison on Tuesday to begin serving multiple life sentences for rapes and murders that terrorized much of California in the 70s and 80s.

The former police officer pleaded guilty in June to 13 murders and 13 rape-related charges and admitted to victimizing at least 87 people at 53 separate crime scenes – spanning 11 California counties.

DeAngelo was free for four decades before he was caught in 2018 with the help of DNA tracing.

In the Central Valley, one of the names he was known as was the “Visalia Ransacker.” Statewide he’s known as the “Golden State Killer.”

