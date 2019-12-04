Girl injured after jumping from Uber on San Diego freeway

SAN DIEGO (KSWB) — A 10-year-old girl was injured Tuesday night when she jumped out of an Uber on a Mission Valley freeway, but police were not investigating the incident as a crime.

Around 9:18 p.m., a mother and her daughter were at the Target on Camino Del Rio North when the girl got into the car without her parent and the rideshare driver took off, according to San Diego police.

Approximately 12 minutes later, the child jumped out of the vehicle as it was headed westbound on the Interstate 8 transition ramp to northbound State Route 163.

The girl was taken to a hospital to be treated for unknown injuries.

Police told FOX 5 the incident was not being investigated as a kidnapping, though they did not immediately clarify why the driver left without the child’s mother and what prompted the girl to jump from the car.

