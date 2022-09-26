An Amber Alert was issued after a man wanted on suspicion of killing his wife in a domestic violence shooting allegedly abducted their 15-year-old daughter.

The shooting was reported around 7:35 a.m. near the intersection of Mallory Street and Cypress Avenue.

Anthony John Graziano and Savanna Graziano are seen in photos provided by the Fontana Police Department on Sept. 26, 2022.

The scene is near Cypress Elementary School, which was temporarily locked down amid the investigation. Truman Middle School is also not far from the where the shooting occurred.

The woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital where she later died, Fontana police said. She has not been identified at this time, but police have confirmed that she is the wife of the suspect.

Another victim was shot at but was not hit.

Police are looking for 45-year-old Anthony John Graziano in connection with the shooting. He is considered armed and dangerous and is believed to be with his 15-year-old daughter, Savanna Graziano.

They were last seen at Sierra Avenue and Valley Boulevard in Fontana.

Graziano is believed to be driving a white 2017 Nissan Frontier with California license plate number 44305G2. The vehicle has an overlanding rack over the bed of the truck as well as a distinct “Pro-4X” “animal” sticker on the rear quarter panel, police said.

The California license plate on the suspect’s truck is expired, but he has an active one out of Arizona, police added.

Anthony Graziano is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

His daughter is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs about 110 pounds and also has brown hair and eyes.

Authorities ask anyone who sees the vehicle or the suspect to call 911.

The Amber Alert was issued for San Bernardino, Riverside, Kern and Los Angeles counties.

AMBER ALERT – San Bernardino, Riverside, Kern and Los Angeles Counties

Last Seen: Sierra Ave., and Valley Blvd., Fontana@FontanaPD

IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1

Few details about what led up to the shooting have been released, but witnesses described the chaos that unfolded as parents were dropping off their children at school.

A neighbor told KTLA she saw the suspect running away and continuing to fire shots.

“He was shooting while he was going,” Dorothy Carreon said. “People were running all over with their kids in every which direction.”

One parent was dropping off his son at school when he heard 10 shots. He said the victim was in a van that eventually crashed.

“I realized something was not right,” the parent, who did not want to be identified, said. He added that the woman eventually got out of the van and ran before falling on the ground. But what stuck with him the most was “the fear in her face.”