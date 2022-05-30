SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Giants’ manager Gabe Kapler is walking back his decision not to take the field for the national anthem at Monday’s game in Philadelphia, according to a blog post he shared this morning.

Kapler told reporters in Cincinnati last week that he would not be on the field for the national anthem until he feels better “about the direction of the country.” He clarified those comments in an essay posted to his Kaplifestyle blog on May 27. In the same essay he listed the police response to the Uvalde shooting as an example of the negative “state of this country”.

In the May 27 blog post Kapler discussed that he intended to take a knee during the national anthem at the game against the Mets on May 25, but said he wasn’t sure the gesture would be well-received, “I knew that thousands more wouldn’t understand the gesture and would take it as an offense to the military, to veterans, to themselves.”

In today’s post entitled “Memorial Day,” Kapler discusses the importance of speaking up when we are passionate. He highlights that, “Voicing concerns thoughtfully and protesting peacefully are both patriotic actions; so is supporting organizations that are in the weeds solving problems.”

Kapler also writes that he will be standing for today’s national anthem ceremonies, “While I believe strongly in the right to protest and the importance of doing so, I also believe strongly in honoring and mourning our country’s service men and women who fought and died for that right.” It is unclear from this post whether Kapler will stand for the national anthem at future games.

Kapler goes on to list Everytown and Heart & Armor as two organizations that he will be supporting. Everytown focuses on preventing gun violence while Heart & Armor focuses on veteran health.

It was not clear from Kapler’s blog post whether he would stand for the anthem for future games. Speaking to the Associated Press Sunday, the Giants manager said he was taking it “day by day.”