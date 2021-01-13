Ghost Ship warehouse fire defendant Derick Almena gets 9 year plea deal

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KRON) – Ghost Ship defendant Derick Almena is expected to serve 9 years under a plea deal, according to a report Wednesday in the Los Angeles Times.

Almena is the founder of the warehouse in Oakland’s Fruitvale district, the site of the deadliest fires in California.

Dec. 2, 2020, marked four years since 36 people lost their lives in the tragedy.

Family members of the victims were notified Wednesday morning that Almena will serve 9 years in state prison instead of facing a third trial on 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter, according to relatives.

Oakland reached a settlement with the families of the victims of more than $32 million.

In the wake of the 2016 fire, the city hired a new fire chief and changed many of the building enforcement codes.