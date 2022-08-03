(KTXL) — GEICO has closed its 38 California offices and has stopped selling insurance over the phone to those living in California.

Within the past few days GEICO closed down offices across the state including offices in Sacramento, Roseville, and Modesto. The GEICO office in Roseville recently opened in July of 2021, only to be shut down a year later.

Hundreds of workers are being laid off across California, according to a company message provided to The Sacramento Bee. Other media have reported that customers may not be able to purchase GEICO coverage over the phone.

“We continue to write policies in California, and we remain available through our direct channels for the more than 2.18 million California customers presently insured with us,” GEICO said to the Sacramento Bee.

While GEICO closed down its stores in California, they currently remain open in other states.