Gavin Newsom extends supplemental paid COVID-19 sick leave

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Governor Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday he and other California leaders have reached a deal to extend COVID-19 paid sick leave for employees through Sept. 30.

This will be finalized through budget action.

“California’s ability to take early budget action will protect workers and provide real relief to businesses reeling from this latest surge,” Newsom said in a new release.

“By extending sick leave to frontline workers with COVID and providing support for California businesses, we can help protect the health of our workforce, while also ensuring that businesses and our economy are able to thrive.”

The effective date is still to be determined.

The other leaders involved in this framework are Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon.

