Fundraiser launched for pregnant wife of hiker found dead in eastern Sierra

Alan Stringer is shown in a photo shared by the Inyo County Sheriff’s office on Nov. 7, 2019

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KTLA) — The wife of a Huntington Beach man found dead after going on a hike in the Inyo National Forest is pregnant with their first child, according to a fundraising page launched Friday.

The remains of Alan Stringer, 40, were found on a glacier in the Eastern Sierra beneath Mount Darwin around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office said.

Alan Stringer and his wife are seen in their wedding photo posted to a GoFundMe page on Nov. 8, 2019. The day before, he was found dead after going missing during a hike in the Eastern Sierra.

He was reported missing Monday evening after he went for a hike Sunday and never returned.

“A good friend of ours tragically lost her husband this week, and she is 38 weeks pregnant with their first baby,” reads the GoFundMe page for Stringer’s family, which has been verified by the organization.

The page states donations will go toward funeral and baby costs for the young family.

“We are heartbroken, and we just want to help his wife, family, and unborn baby girl,” the page reads.

The wife of Alan Stringer appears in a photo posted to GoFundMe on Nov. 8, 2019.

It also describes Stringer as “an avid hiker who loved the outdoors” and states he would often go on treks alone as an experienced hiker. Authorities also described him as experienced in hiking but said he only had equipment for one day when he left.

In the days since he disappeared, authorities found his vehicle at North Lake. There, temperatures have dropped below freezing overnight in recent days and trails start at about 9,500 feet in elevation.

Night-vision capabilities were used during an aerial search of the area and a forensic analysis of his cellphone was also performed. Rescue teams on the ground searched through Lamarck Col, Piute Pass and Mount Emerson.

