Fresno’s Mayor-Elect says the ‘stay at home’ order’s effectiveness is dependent on the people

SACRAMENTO, California (KSEE) – In an address from California’s Office of Emergency Services Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a ‘stay at home’ order in a bid to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“Let’s bend the curve together. Let’s not regret, let’s not dream of regretting. Go back, say we coulda, woulda, shoulda. Not when the data all points to where I think most of us know we’re going,” Newsom said.

He called on the 40 million California residents to remain at home to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“This is a difficult moment, and I know one that is filled with deep anxiety,” Newsom said.

In its own bid to fight the spread of COVID-19, the City of Fresno issued a similar ‘shelter in place’ order Wednesday. Response from neighboring cities and counties has up until now, varied.

“This does allow for consistency in jurisdictions throughout the state of California,” Mayor-Elect Jerry Dyer said.

Dyer said he appreciates both the city and Newsom calling on individuals to comply, instead of law enforcement.

Both plans would also keep needed businesses like grocery stores and pharmacies open. Dozens of essential and non-essential ones are listed in the city’s plan; the state’s is less defined.

“What constitutes essential services. We certainly knew that food delivery, the bank and the gasoline grocery stores, those are essential. But there’s a lot of questions that are left remaining in terms of what else is essential, because to a lot of people what they do is essential,” Dyer said.

According to Newsom, it’s possible more than 50% of the state’s population could be infected within the next eight weeks and this move is necessary to flatten the curve.

Dyer said how we react to this order could have a huge impact on not just our immediate health – but what happens in the future.

“I think what’s going to determine whether or not there’s additional restrictive steps taken by the state of California or even the federal government is whether or not there is adherence to the orders that are being put in place today,” Dyer said.

Both Newsom and Dyer said they know how disruptive this will be. The Governor has not given an end date to the order but said he does not expect it to last “many months.”

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.