Fresno’s 144th saluting healthcare workers and first responders with flyover

SACRAMENTO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A flyover salute to thank local health care workers and other first responders for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic is set to take place Wednesday, according to Cal Guard.
Pilots from Fresno’s 144th Fighter Wing will take to the skies in four F-15c Eagle aircraft. They will take off from the Fresno Air National Guard Base at around 10 a.m. and first fly over Reedley and Selma, north as far as Sacramento County, via the Bay Area through Monterey County, to Los Angeles County, and back north to return to Fresno for a pass over locations in the city.
Cal Guard says all times are subject to change based on weather and other factors.
Approximately 10:05 a.m.:
- Adventist Medical Center, Reedley
- Adventist Health, Selma
Approximately 10:11 a.m.:
- Valley Children’s Hospital, Madera
- Madera Community Hospital
Approximately 10:16 a.m.:
- U.C. Merced Medical Facility
- Mercy Medical Center, Merced
Approximately 10:31 a.m.:
- California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services
- Kaiser Permanente Sacramento Medical Center
- California Highway Patrol Academy, Sacramento
- State Capitol, Sacramento
Approximately 10:43 a.m.:
- Kaiser Permanente Richmond Medical Center
- Kaiser Permanente Oakland Medical Center
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
- Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara Medical Center
Approximately 10:56 a.m.:
- O’Connor Hospital, San Jose
- Regional Medical Center of San Jose
- Dominica Hospital, Santa Cruz
- Watsonville Community Hospital
Approximately 11:02 a.m.:
- Community Hospital of Monterey Peninsula
Approximately 11:45 a.m.:
- Los Angeles Police Academy
- Beverly Community Hospital, Montebello
- Whittier Hospital Medical Center
- La Palma Intercommunity Hospital
- Kindred Hospital Paramount, Paramount
- MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital, Long Beach
- St. Mary Medical Center, Long Beach
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
- Redondo Beach Fire Department Fire Station 1
- Los Angeles Fire Department
- Memorial Hospital of Gardena
- Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital, Los Angeles
- Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department – Century Station, Lynwood
- Community Hospital of Huntington Park
- Children’s Hospital Los Angeles
Approximately 12:21 p.m.:
- Fresno County Sheriff’s Office
- Fresno Police Department
- Community Regional Medical Center, Fresno
- VA Central California Health Care System, Fresno
- Fresno City Fire Department Station 5
- Fresno City Fire Department Station 11
- Fresno Surgical Hospital
- Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center
- Saint Agnes Medical Center, Fresno
- Community Medical Providers Medical Group, Fresno
- Clovis Community Medical Center
