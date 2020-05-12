Fresno’s 144th saluting healthcare workers and first responders with flyover

SACRAMENTO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A flyover salute to thank local health care workers and other first responders for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic is set to take place Wednesday, according to Cal Guard.

Pilots from Fresno’s 144th Fighter Wing will take to the skies in four F-15c Eagle aircraft. They will take off from the Fresno Air National Guard Base at around 10 a.m. and first fly over Reedley and Selma, north as far as Sacramento County, via the Bay Area through Monterey County, to Los Angeles County, and back north to return to Fresno for a pass over locations in the city.

Cal Guard says all times are subject to change based on weather and other factors.

Approximately 10:05 a.m.:

Adventist Medical Center, Reedley

Adventist Health, Selma

Approximately 10:11 a.m.:

Valley Children’s Hospital, Madera

Madera Community Hospital

Approximately 10:16 a.m.:

U.C. Merced Medical Facility

Mercy Medical Center, Merced

Approximately 10:31 a.m.:

California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services

Kaiser Permanente Sacramento Medical Center

California Highway Patrol Academy, Sacramento

State Capitol, Sacramento

Approximately 10:43 a.m.:

Kaiser Permanente Richmond Medical Center

Kaiser Permanente Oakland Medical Center

Santa Clara Valley Medical Center

Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara Medical Center

Approximately 10:56 a.m.:

O’Connor Hospital, San Jose

Regional Medical Center of San Jose

Dominica Hospital, Santa Cruz

Watsonville Community Hospital

Approximately 11:02 a.m.:

Community Hospital of Monterey Peninsula

Approximately 11:45 a.m.:

Los Angeles Police Academy

Beverly Community Hospital, Montebello

Whittier Hospital Medical Center

La Palma Intercommunity Hospital

Kindred Hospital Paramount, Paramount

MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital, Long Beach

St. Mary Medical Center, Long Beach

Torrance Memorial Medical Center

Redondo Beach Fire Department Fire Station 1

Los Angeles Fire Department

Memorial Hospital of Gardena

Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital, Los Angeles

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department – Century Station, Lynwood

Community Hospital of Huntington Park

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

Approximately 12:21 p.m.:

Fresno County Sheriff’s Office

Fresno Police Department

Community Regional Medical Center, Fresno

VA Central California Health Care System, Fresno

Fresno City Fire Department Station 5

Fresno City Fire Department Station 11

Fresno Surgical Hospital

Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center

Saint Agnes Medical Center, Fresno

Community Medical Providers Medical Group, Fresno

Clovis Community Medical Center

