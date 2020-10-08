Fresno man named Deputy Director of Facility Support for CDCR

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – A California Department of Corrections officer speaks to inmates at Chino State Prison in the dayroom of Sycamore Hall that was modified to house prisoners on December 10, 2010 in Chino, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images – FILE)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Fresno man has been named as a top facility support official at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said Wednesday.

Charles Callahan has been appointed as Deputy Director of Facility Support, as position he held in a acting position since 2020.

Callahan was the warden at the Chuckawalla Valley State Prison near the Mojave Desert town of Blythe from 2017 to 2019, where he was chief deputy warden from 2013 to 2016.

Officials said the new deputy director also previously held positions at Valley State Prison for Women in Chowchilla and Centinela State Prison in Imperial County.

The CDCR position does not require state Senate confirmation and the compensation is $178,536 a year.

