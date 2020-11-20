Fresno County Sheriff will not enforce curfew: ‘Not going to make criminals out of normal law-abiding citizens’

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Sheriff of Fresno County says her office will not enforce the state’s overnight curfew, hours after it was announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus.

In an announcement Thursday, Sheriff Margaret Mims says her office has not seen any data that shows a curfew will help curb the spread of COVID-19.

“From the very beginning, we have not enforced these orders. We are not going to make criminals out of normal law-abiding citizens.”

Sheriff Mims added that a conference call with Cal OES established that the state agency had no expectations from local law enforcement to enforce the state’s order.