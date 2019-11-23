Free shelter pet adoptions for California veterans, thanks to bill signed by Newsom

(CNN Newsource) — Military veterans in California will soon be able to adopt shelter animals free of charge.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill recently which calls on shelters to waive adoption fees for military veterans.

It goes into effect on Jan. 1.

California is home to 2 million veterans, many who struggle with post-traumatic stress disorder.

“What better way to honor our veterans by giving them an opportunity to have a friend, to be there for them, to comfort them and support them,” said animal control officer Daisy Capellupo.

Adopted animals are up on their vaccinations, spayed and neuters, and treated for fleas and worms.

Veterans will be responsible for a small license fee, but other than that the adoptions will be free.

