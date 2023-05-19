Tracy Vanderhulst was named “Teacher of the Year” at Yucaipa High School in 2017. (Yucaipa H.S. photo)

A Yucaipa High School teacher has been arrested for allegedly having sex with a 16-year-old male student, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department announced.

Tracy Vanderhulst, 38, was arrested on Thursday and booked into the county detention center on a charge of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor. She was being held in lieu of $30,000 bail.

Vanderhulst was named “Teacher of the Year” at Yucaipa H.S. in 2017.

A tweet announcing the award has since been deleted, however a school YouTube video featuring Vanderhulst titled, “In The Classroom,” was still online as of Friday evening.

Tracy Vanderhulst (San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department)

Authorities say the Yucaipa Calimesa Joint Unified School District “worked cooperatively” with its investigation. Detectives believe there may be more alleged victims.

Anyone with tips was urged to contact Detective Rachel Young of the Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail at (909) 890-4904.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).