SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man from San Luis Obispo County was arrested on suspicion of child molestation – which allegedly took place while he was a youth pastor in Nipomo, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says in September 2022, detectives received a report of an alleged suspected ongoing child molestation that occurred in Nipomo between 2005 and 2008.

Investigators say the suspect, 53-year-old Jeffrey York, who at that time was a Youth Pastor at New Beginnings Community Church in Nipomo, had contact with a male victim and had sexually assaulted him for years.

Over the course of several months, detectives say they completed a comprehensive investigation which led to obtaining an arrest warrant. At that time York was believed to be living in Portland, Oregon.

Detectives were in the process of apprehending York in Oregon when on Monday, during a routine patrol, South Station Deputies say they located a vehicle registered to Jeffrey York out of Portland parked in the 600 block of El Camino Real in Arroyo Grande.

Deputies say they contacted Detectives and advised them York was in Arroyo Grande. Deputies say York was arrested and booked into County Jail on various charges. His Bail was set at $400,000.

Anyone with additional information about this case or other potential victims should contact the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office’s detective division at 805-781-4500.