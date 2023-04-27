BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Grocery store courtesy clerk is not generally considered one of the world’s more dangerous jobs, but after hearing the story of one local man, we all may want to reevaluate.

23-year-old Austin Sherrell worked as a courtesy clerk at a Vons grocery store in Bakersfield, and he epitomized, as many might be able to confirm, the word courtesy. But the world has not been so courteous to him, at least not in 2023.

Sherrell was assaulted three times in less than three months in his job as a local supermarket courtesy clerk, then was terminated by his employer. It couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy.

“You know, not to toot my own horn, a lot of people say that they like me,” he said. “A lot of people are like, ‘Oh, we like that (employee).’ … Like, I hear it. I hear it all the time.”

Sherrell had worked at the supermarket chain’s store on Stockdale Highway, just west of California Avenue, for a little under three years bagging groceries, collecting shopping carts and dealing with trash receptacles.

“My biggest problem – what I have is – I’m mildly autistic,” he said. “I have a hard time processing things.”

So he didn’t need this run of bad luck.

It started the evening of Jan. 19 at the dumpster behind the store.

“I’m taking out the trash,” he said. “Two people are stealing. They go out the side (door).”

Suddenly, perhaps thinking Sherrell was attempting to detain him, the shoplifter punched Sherrell in the face. The assailant’s companion then pepper-sprayed him.

“I’m bleeding,” Sherrell said. “I get away, I run back inside [the store].”

By the time Bakersfield police arrived, the couple had escaped.

Two months later, the evening of March 17, a near identical incident at the same dumpster. This time, though, it could have been worse. Much worse, if not for the roll of trash bags he’d tucked into the pocket of his work apron.

“Lo and behold, this guy’s lunging at me with a knife,” Sherrell said. “And it goes into the trash bags. Unbelievable.

“The first incident didn’t shake me too much but the second incident, like, when you are close to death, I’m the most shook up I’ve ever been in my entire life. The most scared I’ve even been in my entire life,” Sherrell said.

Again, by the time police arrived, the assailant was gone. Then, April 1, two female customers told Sherrell they were being harassed by a man in the store, possibly under the influence.

Sherrell summoned his manager and a store security officer who, according to Sherrell, stood by watching as the alleged assailant turned on Sherrell.

“He gets in my face, he’s cussing me out, he’s threatening my life,” Sherrell said. “I back away, he comes back in my face. I back away again. The third time I defend myself, I push him off of me.”

Eventually, Sherrell, shell shocked by this series of events, applied for worker’s compensation. He was asked to take time off, and when he returned his hours had been cut. Then he was terminated.

Sherrell said he has no desire to return to Vons – but he does miss some of his favorite customers.

“For the customers who might recognize me, who are seeing this, I’d like to say, it’s been really nice meeting such great people,” he said.

KGET reached out to a Vons store representative, who declined comment, and repeated attempts to reach corporate officials in Idaho were unsuccessful. Sherrell’s grocery union representative referred KGET to a higher ranking local union official, but our message was not returned.

Bakersfield police confirmed that officials responded to requests for service at the address of the Vons store, and on the dates Sherrell referenced, for alleged crimes including robbery and trespassing. No arrests were made.

If you’d like to help Austin Sherrell make ends meet while he gets back on his feet, can donate to a GoFundMe created for him at this link.